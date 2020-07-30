New Trailer for 4K Re-Release of Concert Doc 'Jazz on a Summer's Day'

"We are at the jazz festival, and let me tell you it is really wonderful." Kino Lorber has revealed an official trailer for a 4K restoration re-release of a classic concert doc called Jazz on a Summer's Day. Legendary photographer Bert Stern's groundbreaking concert documentary shot at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival featuring performances by Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, Mahalia Jackson and more. The 1959 classic is considered one of the most extraordinary and possibly the first concert film ever made. The film was named to the National Film Registry in 1999, and its restoration was funded by the National Film Preservation Board of the Library of Congress in time to celebrate the film's 60th Anniversary. This looks like an awesome film to see in 4K in a cinema with full-on sound! An exceptional round of jazz music from some of the finest musicians to ever live captured on film.

New re-release trailer (+ poster) for Aram Avakian & Bert Stern's Jazz on a Summer's Day, on YouTube:

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer, Bert Stern. Jazz on a Summer's Day features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O'Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition or The Lord's Prayer by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning. The 1959 classic is considered one of the most extraordinary and possibly the first concert film ever made. Jazz on a Summer's Day is directed by photographer Bert Stern, his first and only feature film, and co-directed by Aram Avakian. This "sparkling new 4K restoration by IndieCollect" premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will re-release the Stern's classic concert doc Jazz on a Summer's Day in "virtual cinemas" starting August 12th coming up. For info, visit KL's website.