New Trailer for Re-Release of Park Chan-wook's 'Joint Security Area'

"Neutral has no place here. You have to choose sides." Arrow Video has debuted an official trailer for the restored 1080p re-release of Park Chan-wook's early film known as JSA - Joint Security Area. This first opened in South Korea in 2000, and premiered at festivals in 2001, Park's third feature at the time. "Before Oldboy, before The Handmaiden, visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook helmed this gripping tale of deceit, misunderstanding and the senselessness of war." Gunfire breaks out in the DMZ between North & South Korea, leaving two North Korean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened. This looks like an excellent film! Perhaps forgotten about mostly because Park went on to make so many other incredible, iconic films after this one. But still worth a watch.

Here's the official re-release trailer (+ poster) for Park Chan-wook's Joint Security Area, from YouTube:

Gunfire breaks out in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, leaving two North Korean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun, The Good, the Bad, the Weird) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae, Lady Vengeance), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened under cover of darkness out in no-man’s land. The recipient of multiple accolades, including Best Film at South Korea’s 2001 Grand Bell Awards, JSA – Joint Security Area showcases Park’s iconic style in an embryonic form, and demonstrates that humanity and common purpose can be found in the most unlikely places. JSA - Joint Security Area is the third feature film directed by Park Chan-wook, following The Moon Is… The Sun's Dream and Saminjo. Adapted from Sang-yeon Park's novel "DMZ". It was first released in 2000 in Korea and premiered at the 2001 Berlin Film Festival, then won Best Film at South Korea's 2001 Grand Bell Awards. Arrow Video will re-release the new Joint Security Area restored Blu-ray starting in January 2021. For ordering info + links head to YouTube.