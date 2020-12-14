New Trailer for Restoration of Tsai Ming-liang's 'Goodbye, Dragon Inn'

"Do you know this theater is haunted?" Metrograph has debuted an official trailer for the digital restoration & re-release of the cinema classic Goodbye, Dragon Inn, made by acclaimed Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang. This initially premiered at the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals in 2003, and picked up tons of awards along the way, including Best Feature at the Chicago Film Festival. Fellow filmmaker Apichatpong W. also loves the film, tweeting recently: "THE best film of the past 125 years: Goodbye, Dragon Inn. Get it, project big, and immerse (and cry, sleep, dream, stoned, and love)." On a dark, wet night a historic and regal Chinese cinema sees its final film. Together with a small handful of souls they bid "Goodbye, Dragon Inn." Another filmmaker's ode to the glory of movie theaters and the magic of the cinema - which feels even more meaningful this year with so many cinemas shut down due to the pandemic. The cast features Miao Tien, Shih Chun, Kang-sheng Lee, and Shiang-chyi Chen. A must see film for any and every cinema lover.

Here's the new restoration trailer for Tsai Ming-liang's Goodbye, Dragon Inn, from YouTube (via TFS):

Like the Royal Theater in The Last Picture Show and the title movie house in Cinema Paradiso, the Fu-Ho is shutting down for good. A palace with seemingly mile-wide rows of red velvet seats, the likes of which you’ve seen only in your most nostalgic dreams (though they’re beginning to fray), the Fu-Ho’s valedictory screening is King Hu’s 1967 wuxia epic Dragon Inn, playing to a motley smattering of spectators. The standard grievances persist: patrons snack noisily and remove their shoes, treating this temple of cinema like their living room, but as we watch the enveloping film during a pandemic, the sense that moviegoing as a communal experience is slipping away takes on a powerful and painful resonance. Goodbye, Dragon Inn is both written and directed by beloved Malaysian-Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang, director of many films previously; before making this one he directed Rebels of the Neon God, Vive L'Amour, The River, The Hole, and What Time Is It There?. The film originally premiered in late 2003 at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, winning the FIPRESCI Prize in Venice. Goodbye, Dragon Inn has been restored in 4K and is being released on Blu-ray and showing at Metrograph for a limited run starting December 18th.