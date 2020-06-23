New Trailer for Russian Jingoism WWII Action Thriller 'Secret Weapon'

"A secret unit of Russian soldiers…" 4Digital Media has released an official US trailer for a Russian WWII action movie titled Secret Weapon, not to be confused the handful of other recent Russian WWII movies (e.g. Tanks for Stalin). Russia still loves to show off how proud they are of winning WWII and how much they're better than everyone because of that. In this movie, the Red Army retreats in a hurry and leaves their top secret weapon, a mobile rocket launcher called "Katyusha", behind. A small group of young soldiers is sent to do everything possible not to let "Katyusha" get into the hands of the Germans. Starring Alexander Ustyugov, Timofey Tribuntsev, Anatoly Gushin, and Polina Polyakova. This looks like they barely had a budget to pull it all off, as cheap and cheesy as they come. Find this in the bargain bin in a few weeks.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Konstantin Statskiy's Secret Weapon, direct from YouTube:

In the depths of World War II, a powerful secret Soviet rocket launcher is accidentally left behind during an unexpected retreat of Russian troops. Lethal in the hands of the Germans, a special operations unit is sent to rescue the launcher, to ensure the Germans can never find and use it to win the war… Against all the odds, the unit must fight to retrieve the secret weapon, no matter what it takes. Secret Weapon, also known as Sekretnoe oruzhie or Секретное оружие in Russian, is both written and directed by Russian filmmaker Konstantin Statskiy, director of the films Skazka. Est and Hotel Belgrade, as well as lots of TV work including all the episodes of the show "Most" recently. The film initially opened in Russia last summer. 4Digital will release Statskiy's Secret Weapon direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th this summer. Thoughts?