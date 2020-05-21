MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Russian Sci-Fi Horror 'Sputnik' Brings an Alien to Earth

by
May 21, 2020
Source: YouTube

Sputnik Trailer

"It appears there was an incident in space." Russia has been churning out some damn good sci-fi in the last few years. Sputnik is one of their latest offerings - a freaky alien horror thriller about a mysterious lifeform that arrives inside a Russian space capsule. After returning to Earth, the capsule's only survivor has brought something else with him. They try to keep him in quarantine, but as we know from the original Alien (and also real life) that won't hold him for long. Starring Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, and Pyotr Fyodorov. This just opened in Russia last month, and it will debut in the US in August later this summer. The alien creature is revealed in this trailer, but apparently there's more secrets than just that. Check it out.

Here's the first two official trailers (+ two posters) for Egor Abramenko's Sputnik, direct from YouTube:

Sputnik Poster

Sputnik Poster

The lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn't returned back home alone—hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature. His only hope: a doctor (Oksana Akinshina) who's ready to do whatever it takes to save her patient. Sputnik, originally known as Спутник in Russian, is directed by young Russian filmmaker Egor Abramenko, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. It also already opened in Russia last month. IFC Midnight will release Abramenko's Sputnik in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 14th later this summer. Look scary?

