New Trailer for Simon Amstell's Autobiographical Comedy 'Benjamin'

"What's it about?" "My inability to love. But I'm fine, now…" Artsploitation Films has released a US trailer for an indie film from the UK titled Benjamin, the second feature by British comedian / filmmaker Simon Amstell. This autobiographical film is a "charmingly offbeat romantic comedy about a mess-of-a-filmmaker juggling the anxieties and excitement of his upcoming film premiere with the fear and awkwardness of a burgeoning romance." A young filmmaker is thrown into emotional turmoil by a new love and an upcoming premiere after being introduced to a French musician. The film stars Colin Morgan, Anna Chancellor, Phénix Brossard, Gabe Gilmour, Jack Rowan, Joel Fry, and Jessica Raine. Seems like a charming and refreshing film, a deeply personal story about figuring yourself out in the midst of life's ups and downs.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Simon Amstell's Benjamin, direct from YouTube:

Benjamin is a character led comedy about being weird and struggling for connection. The film opens as Benjamin (Colin Morgan), a rising star filmmaker, is on the brink of premiering his difficult second film ’No Self' at the London Film Festival when Billie, his hard drinking publicist, introduces him to a mesmeric French musician called Noah. Benjamin is both written & directed by British comedian / filmmaker Simon Amstell, his second feature film after making Carnage previously, as well as shorts and plenty of comedy writing. It's produced by Dominic Dromgoole, Alexandra Breede, and Louise Simpson. This first premiered at the London Film Festival in 2018, and opened in UK cinemas last year. Artsploitation Films will release Amstell's Benjamin direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting on July 24th this summer. Anyone interested?