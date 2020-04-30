New Trailer for South African Supernatural Thriller 'The Soul Collector'

"There's something in the yard. Something strange…" Shout has debuted an official US trailer for a South African horror thriller titled The Soul Collector, which originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. It also played at the Toronto After Dark, Chicago, & Pan African Film Festivals last fall. Produced and set in South Africa, The Soul Collector is a "fresh new tale of demonic terror, with a captivating South African cast." An old man, fated to collect souls for eternity, seeks atonement after trading his daughter's soul. The film stars Tshamano Sebe, Keita Luna, Garth Breytenbach, Inge Beckman, Chris April, and Owam Arwen Mditshwa. Naming a main character "Lazarus" is just a little too obvious, isn't it? But looks like he gives the best performance anyway. Seems like there's plenty of super creepy moments in this.

Here's the new official trailer (+ posters) for Harold Hölscher's The Soul Collector, direct from YouTube:

In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his estranged father. Lazarus, the farmhand who took care of his father in his lonely final hours, reappears soon after William, Sarah, and adopted daughter Mary arrive. A supposed chance meeting between Mary and Lazarus develops into a bond between two kindred spirits. But Lazarus carries a dark secret: a demon child with an insatiable appetite for human souls… now the Ziels' newfound domesticity is placed at unfathomable risk. The Soul Collector, originally titled just the number 8, is both written and directed by South African filmmaker Harold Hölscher, his second feature after one TV movie previously, and a few other shorts. This premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. For info, visit the official website. Shout will release Hölscher's The Soul Collector direct-to-VOD on June 12th this summer.