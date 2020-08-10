New Trailer for South Korean Spaceship Blockbuster 'Space Sweepers'

"Why do I have to do all the dangerous work?" Fellow space movie geeks, you don't want to miss this one! EonTalk has released an official trailer for a South Korean space epic sci-fi movie called Space Sweepers, being distributed by a studio called Merry Christmas Entertainment (yes, that's seriously the name). Set in 2092, Space Sweepers tells the story of a crew on board of a spaceship called "Victory" (or "The Victory"?) trying to escape the destruction of Earth - and make some money while at it. Regarded as the first Korean space blockbuster, it is set to be released in theaters in September this year in Korea (after a delay due to the pandemic). Starring Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-Ri, Jin Sun-Kyu, and Yoo Hae-Jin. This looks exciting! The robot is definitely a K-2SO rip-off, but that's fine with me. Because this still seems like a crazy fun, epic, space nerd adventure. And I'm all here for it! Hopefully it doesn't take too long for this to show in America.

Here's the second official trailer for Sung-hee Jo's Space Sweepers, direct from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

And here's the first trailer from earlier this year for Sung-hee Jo's Space Sweepers, also from YouTube:

Tae-Ho (Song Joong-Ki) is a pilot of Spaceship "The Victory", which is led by a captain (Kim Tae-Ri). Tae-Ho will do anything to make money, but he is always broke. Tiger Park (Jin Seon-Kyu) and a robot (Yu Hae-Jin) are crew members of the spaceship. Space Sweepers, originally known as Seungriho in Korean (formerly titled Lightning Arc in development), is directed by Korean filmmaker Sung-hee Jo, director of the films Nice Shorts, End of Animal, A Werewolf Boy, and Phantom Detective previously. The screenplay is written by Yoon Seung-min, Yoo-kang Seo-ae, and Jo Sung-hee. Produced by Bidangil Pictures and Dexter Studios. Merry Christmas will debut Sung-hee Jo's Space Sweepers in Korean cinemas starting September 23rd this fall. No US release has been setup yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Look any good?