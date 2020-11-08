New Trailer for Spanish Dramedy 'Rosa's Wedding' with Candela Peña

"If you don't do it today, you never will." The Match Factory has released a promo sales trailer for an indie Spanish comedy-drama titled Rosa's Wedding in English, originally known as La boda de Rosa. This already opened in Spain after premiering at the Málaga Film Festival, but doesn't have any US release set just yet. Directed by Spanish filmmaker Icíar Bollaín, and starring Candela Peña as Rosa, the film is about a woman from Valencia named Rosa who is about to turn 45. When Rosa decides to take charge of her own life, she will realize that her plans collide with the interests of her entire family. Getting married, even with herself, is going to be the hardest thing she's ever done. Especially when her family gets involved. The film also stars Sergi López, Nathalie Poza, Ramón Barea, Paula Usero, and Xavo Giménez. Looks like a good balance between the never-ending struggle to figure out yourself, and a family comedy about marriage.

Here's the international promo trailer (+ posters) for Icíar Bollaín's Rosa's Wedding, from YouTube:

Rosa (Candela Peña) is about to turn 45 and realities that she's always lived her life to serve everyone else. So she decides to leave it all behind and take charge of her life and fulfill her dream of starting her own business and most importantly, marry herself. Rosa's Wedding, originally known as La boda de Rosa, is directed by Spanish actress / filmmaker Icíar Bollaín, director of the films Hola, ¿estás sola?, Flowers from Another World, Take My Eyes, Mataharis, Even the Rain, Kathmandu Lullaby, The Olive Tree, and Yuli previously. The screenplay is written by Icíar Bollaín and Alicia Luna. This originally premiered at the Málaga Film Festival this year and already opened in Spain this summer. The Match Factory is representing the film worldwide - it's still seeking US distribution. No release date has been set yet. Interested anyway?