New Trailer for Spanish Mother Mystery 'Madre' Starring Marta Nieto

"I saw you following me." "Were you with him?" Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for the Spanish dramatic thriller Madre, from acclaimed filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it won the Venice Horizons Award for Best Actress. It also stopped by the Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival, Seville European Film Festival, and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year. Ten years have passed since Elena's son, then six years old, has disappeared. Today Elena lives and works at a seaside restaurant until she meets a French teenager who reminds her of her missing son. Marta Nieto stars as Elena, with an indie cast including Jules Porier, Alex Brendemühl, Anne Consigny, Frédéric Pierrot, and Guillaume Arnault. This looks very mysterious and suspenseful, with powerful atmospheric cinematography that makes it even more tense to watch. It's definitely worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Rodrigo Sorogoyen's Madre, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Ten years have gone by since Elena's (Marta Nieto) six-year-old son has disappeared. The last thing she heard of him was a phone call he gave her, saying that he was lost on a beach in France and couldn’t find his father. Nowadays, Elena lives on this same beach and manages a restaurant. She is finally beginning to emerge from this tragic episode when she meets a French teenager who strongly reminds her of her lost son. The two of them will embark upon a relationship which will sow chaos and distrust all around them. Madre, also known as Mother (direct in English), is directed by Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, director of the films 8 Dates, Stockholm, May God Save Us, and The Candidate previously. The screenplay is written by Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and already opened in Spain last fall. Strand will release Sorogoyen's Madre in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 30th later this month. For more info, visit their official website. Anyone interested?