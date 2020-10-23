New Trailer for Steve James' Docu Series 'City So Real' About Chicago

"A master work of precision and scope." National Geographic has unveiled an official trailer for a new docu series titled City So Real, which will be launching with a special commercial-free, uninterrupted five-hour screening event on TV next week. We're breaking our rules about posting trailers for series because this is the latest work by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Steve James (known for Hoop Dreams, Stevie, The Interrupters, Head Games, Life Itself, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail). James, a Chicago native, profiles the city of Chicago starting from 2018 to 2020 in this five-episode doc series. The main description adds that it's "a fascinating and complex portrait of contemporary Chicago and delivers a deep, multifaceted look into the soul of a quintessentially American city, set against the backdrop of its history-making 2019 mayoral election." James' City So Real is a gritty and loving depiction of a city that is at once fiercely unique and a microcosm of the nation ⎯ and our world ⎯ as a whole. This definitely looks like an incredible non-fiction series covering so many different aspects of this great American city - all the good and the bad. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steve James' doc series City So Real, direct from YouTube:

The series begins in the haze of mid-summer 2018 as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, embroiled in accusations of a cover-up related to the police shooting of an African American teen, Laquan McDonald, shocks the city by announcing he won't seek reelection. An unprecedented 21 candidates emerge in a crowded field as they engage in a no-holds-barred battle for a chance to shape the city's uncertain future. The final episode of the series picks up a year after the mayoral election in 2020, as the city simultaneously grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread social upheaval following the police killing of George Floyd. An already fractured city is further divided by the economic, political and social fallout, which plays out on the city streets as police clash with protesters, bringing rise to a generational moment that promises to change the city forever. In candid interviews with residents throughout the city, the series captures Chicago's indomitable spirit as well as its seemingly insurmountable challenges. City So Real is directed by acclaimed Chicago-native doc filmmaker Steve James, director of the films Hoop Dreams, Stevie, Reel Paradise, At the Death House Door, The Interrupters, Head Games, Life Itself, and Abacus: Small Enough to Jail previously. The doc series will launch with an unprecedented one-night, five-hour, commercial-free event on National Geographic on October 29th. It will then be available on Hulu the next day. Interested?