New Trailer for Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Anthology of Five Films

"Don't you think it's time things were different…?" "We mustn't be victims but protagonists of our stories." Amazon has debuted a new promo trailer for Steve McQueen's Small Axe, an anthology series of five films debuting streaming later this fall. They're also playing at the New York & London Film Festivals - which is why this trailer is being released now. Small Axe consists of five different films - titled Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue. Based on true stories, they celebrate little known stories of Black pride and resilience, like the Mangrove March. Learn about what happens when even ordinary people stand up to police brutality and racial injustice to achieve something transformative. The very first trailer was only for the Mangrove film, this one features footage from all five. The casts include Letitia Wright, John Boyega, Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden, Micheal Ward, and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn. I can't wait to watch, they look wonderful. As the quote hints, they all celebrate Black lives instead of making them victims, telling triumphant stories.

Here's the new promo trailer for Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe, from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for McQueen's Mangrove film here, for some additional footage.

"If you are the big tree, we are the small axe." -Jamaican proverb. Small Axe is a collection of five films inspired by real-life events about ordinary people showing courage, belief, and resilience to overcome injustice and achieve something transformative in their West Indian community. Set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, the films each tell a different story involving London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. It is produced by Turbine Studios and Steve McQueen's Lammas Park for BBC One with Amazon Studios co-producing in the US. The five films that make up Small Axe are: Mangrove, Lovers Rock, Alex Wheatle, Education, and Red, White and Blue. Small Axe is directed by British filmmaker Steve McQueen, of the films Hunger, Shame, 12 Years a Slave, and Widows previously. The scripts are by Steve McQueen, Alastair Siddons, and Courttia Newland. Three of the films will premiere at this year's New York Film Festival. Amazon Studios will release the entire Small Axe anthology series of five films starting on November 20th this fall. Look good so far?