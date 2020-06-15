New Trailer for Knockoff 'The Japanese Evil Dead' US Video Release

"Gory, insane, and fun." "Splatter masterpiece." Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a new trailer for the long lost Japanese horror knockoff film titled officially Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell (or Jigoku No Chimidoro Muscle Builder). The unofficial title is, of course, The Japanese Evil Dead because this is a Japanese remake of Sam Raimi's original Evil Dead. Never heard of this? Time to get caught up! Writer / director Shinichi Fukazawa started filming this back in 1995, but "it wasn’t until over 10 years later that the low-budget 8mm splatter film was actually finished." And even then, it still has never shown in the US or been available to watch at all. Until now! Wild Eye will be releasing it in the US this year, finally, after all this time. Shinichi Fukazawa also stars as Shinji, the Japanese "Bruce Campbell", who goes to an abandoned home with his girlfriend but must battle a relentless ghost with a 30 year grudge. I can't wait to watch this.

Here's the new trailer for Shinichi Fukazawa's Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell, from YouTube:

After a surprise phone call interrupts his daily workout, beefy body builder Shinji agrees to meet his photojournalist ex-girlfriend to help with her research on haunted houses. Accompanied by a professional psychic, they visit an abandoned house once owned by Shinji's father. But inside the house a dark secret lingers and they find themselves trapped and tormented by a relentless ghost with a 30 year grudge. Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell, also known as The Japanese Evil Dead or just Jigoku No Chimidoro Muscle Builder in Japanese, is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Shinichi Fukazawa, his first and only movie. This originally premiered in Japan years ago, but has never been seen or released in the US. Wild Eye Releasing will finally be debuting Bloody Muscle Body Builder in Hell in the US (on DVD & VOD) sometime later this year - stay tuned for more updates. Who's excited to finally own a copy of this?!