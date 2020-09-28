New Trailer for 'The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story' Doc Film

"You can't. Do that. on TV." Gravitas has released an official trailer for the documentary titled The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story, which has been in the works for years. We first featured a teaser trailer for this back in 2017, after it was successfully funded on Indiegogo in 2016, but it has taken another three years for it to finally get a release. The Orange Years chronicles the rise of Nickelodeon, with the actors, writers, and creators from all the golden age Nickelodeon shows that shaped your lives. It's wild. It’s crazy. It changed the world. The film profiles Geraldine Laybourne, the visionary who turned the company into an $8 billion success, focusing on her "kids first" strategy. "More than just a history lesson or a 'where are they now?' special, the doc explores the network's revolutionary approach to storytelling, the impact it had on a generation of youth, and [tries] to find out of why these shows have stayed in the hearts of so many people."

Official trailer for Barber & Sweeney's doc The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story, on YouTube:

For millions of children and adults, the Nickelodeon Network is synonymous with growing up. In just a few years, the channel grew from a small local channel to an international phenomenon that helped shape a generation. Led by trailblazing visionary Geraldine Laybourne and her commitment to putting kids first, a group of unconventional heroes turned an underdog channel into an $8 billion dollar juggernaut as the golden standard for children's programming. The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story is co-directed by filmmakers Scott Barber & Adam Sweeney, both making their directorial debut after various industry work previously. The project was successfully funded on Indiegogo in 2016. It hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will debut The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story direct-to-VOD starting on November 17th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Curious?