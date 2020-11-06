New Trailer for Vampire-on-a-Nazi-Ship Horror Thriller 'Blood Vessel'

"I've been killing monsters for years - a few more won't hurt." Shudder has released a new trailer for the Australian horror thriller titled Blood Vessel, which already opened Down Under during the summer. We featured a first trailer back in June, but the film is now available to watch streaming on Shudder in the US. Somewhere in the North Atlantic, late 1945 - survivors of a torpedoed Allied ship are adrift at sea in a life raft when they spot an abandoned German boat. They board, and soon discover they're not alone. Everyone on the ship is dead, but something else still lives. The Nazis found vampires. Yeah, this looks creepy and bloody as hell. This stars Alyssa Sutherland, Robert Taylor, Nathan Phillips, Christopher Kirby, John Lloyd Fillingham, Alex Cooke, and Mark Diaco. It's finally time to meet this freaky old vampire.

Here's the official US trailer for Justin Dix's Blood Vessel, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Somewhere in the North Atlantic, late 1945. A lift raft adrift at sea, and in it, the survivors of a torpedoed hospital ship: With no food, water, or shelter, all seems lost - until an abandoned German minesweeper drifts ominously towards them, giving them one last chance at survival. As they explore the ship, it becomes all too clear that some diabolical fate has befallen its German crew. The mystery only deepens when they encounter a young Romanian girl, who leads them to a locked storage room in the bowels of the vessel. Inside, a frantic German sailor and a haul of Nazi treasure, including the ancient sarcophagi of two long-dead vampires… Blood Vessel is directed by Australian FX veteran / producer / filmmaker Justin Dix, director of the film Crawlspace previously. He has also worked in special effects / prosthetics for films for years. The screenplay is written by Jordan Prosser and Justin Dix. This first premiered at the FilmQuest & Grimmfest Film Festivals last year. It already opened in Australia earlier this summer. Shudder has just debuted Dix's Blood Vessel streaming in the US on Shudder - it's available to watch now. Looks quite scary?