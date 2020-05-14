New Trailer for WWI Horrors of War Drama 'The Rifleman' from Latvia

"We'll come back soon." Parkland Ent. has released the official UK trailer for a World War I drama titled The Rifleman, from Latvian filmmaker Dzintars Dreibergs. This film also has the title Blizzard of Souls, and its adapted from a book which was originally banned in the USSR; a story based on Aleksandrs Grins' own war experiences figghting in a Latvian battalion. A sixteen-year-old boy named Arturs enlists to fight in First World War as one of the first national battalions of Latvia, with dreams of becoming a hero. After surviving the brutalities of trench warfare and the loss of his family, he wonders if his efforts in battle were futile and if hope is only to be found in rebuilding a family and a home as Latvia itself is (re)born from the atrocities of war. Starring Oto Brantevics as Arturs, along with Raimonds Celms, Martins Vilsons, Jekabs Reinis, Gatis Gaga, Renars Zeltins, and Vilis Daudzins. This looks like it has some stunning cinematography and rivals 1917 as a thrilling, ultra-realistic The Great War film. But war is hell. It always is.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original posters) for Dzintars Dreibergs' The Rifleman, from YouTube:

The Rifleman pays stark witness to the horrors and brutality of the First World War, as seen through the eyes of an innocent 17-year-old farm-boy turned soldier (Oto Brantevics). Though he is underage, and his dad, a former marksman, is overage for the army, they are both conscripted into one of Latvia’s first national battalions. The thrill of training is soon followed by reality, as shells burst around them in the endless mud. He grows up on the battlefield, fighting at the side of his father and brother, their lives are constantly in jeopardy. The Rifleman, also known as Blizzard of Souls (or Dveselu Putenis in Latvian), is directed by Latvian filmmaker Dzintars Dreibergs, making his first narrative feature after directing a few other documentaries previously. The screenplay is written by Boriss Frumins, adapted from the book by Aleksandrs Grins. This already opened in Latvia last fall. Parkland Ent. will release The Rifleman direct-to-VOD in the UK only starting August 10th this year. No US release date is set yet. Who's interested in this?