New Trailer for Zombie Film 'Yummy' Set Somewhere in Eastern Europe

"I saw a man… eating a man!" Shudder has released another new US trailer for the zombie comedy horror Yummy, from Dutch director Lars Damoiseaux. The film is set at a seedy hospital somewhere in Eastern Europe, where a young woman travels with her family in order to secure a lower price on plastic surgery. Wandering through an abandoned ward her boyfriend unknowingly frees a zombie woman who is "the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment", releasing the virus and zombie mayhem. It's described as a "an orgy of blood, violence and fun." The film stars Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Clara Cleymans, Benjamin Ramon, Eric Godon, and Annick Christiaens. We posted the international trailer for this last year, this one is just as bloody. This latest trailer is for the Shudder streaming release later this month.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Lars Damoiseaux's Yummy, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

You can still watch the original Belgian trailer for Damoiseaux's Yummy here, to see a bit more footage.

Yummy is an orgy of blood, violence and fun in which a young couple travel to a shabby Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she is the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her, but does not realize he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change doctors, patients, and his mother-in-law into bloodthirsty zombies. Yummy is made by Dutch filmmaker Lars Damoiseaux, his first real feature after a project called 10 jaar leuven kort previously, and numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Lars Damoiseaux and Eveline Hagenbeek. The film originally opened in cinemas in Belgium late last year. Shudder will release Yummy streaming exclusively starting June 25th this summer.