New Trailer + Poster for Indie Sci-Fi 'Prospect' Now Available on Netflix

"Some of us have the proclivity for greatness, while others do not." Have you visited this planet yet? A new official trailer has debuted for an underrated indie sci-fi film titled Prospect, which originally premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival and opened in theaters later that year. It's now available on Netflix - which is why they're kicking off some new promotion. This excellent little sci-fi set on a far away moon is a feature adaptation of a short film made by Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell in 2014 (watch here). The film is about a teen girl and her father who travel to a remote moon on the hunt for elusive riches. They discover others hiding in the moon's toxic forest and their visit quickly devolves into a desperate fight to escape. Jay Duplass and Sophie Thatcher star, with a cast including Pedro Pascal (Mando!), Andre Royo, Sheila Vand, and Anwan Glover. This film is way, way better than most other indie sci-fi films and the two impressive lead performances top it off. Doesn't matter how many years it takes, it's worth discovering this indie sci-fi gem.

Here's the new Netflix trailer (+ new poster) for Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell's Prospect, from YouTube:

A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive. Forced to contend not only with the forest's other ruthless inhabitants, but with her own father's greed-addled judgment, the girl finds she must carve her own path to escape. Prospect is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Zeek Earl & Christopher Caldwell, both making their feature debut after working on a few short films previously. This is an adaptation of their own short from 2014. The film first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2018, and also played at the Seattle & San Diego Film Festivals. Gunpowder & Sky released Prospect in theaters late 2018. It's available to watch on Netflix in the US. Visit the film's website.