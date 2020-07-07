New UK Trailer for 4K Restoration of 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure'

"Gentlemen - I'm here to help with your history report." Studiocanal UK has released an official trailer for the brand new 4K restoration of the 80s comedy time travel classic Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. Yes, we're getting a sequel this year finally - Bill & Ted Face the Music - but while we wait for them to figure when this will open, we can revisit the original movie in the best quality yet. Starring Keanu Reeves as Ted Theodore Logan, and Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esquire, two high schoolers from San Dimas who end up traveling through time in a phone both. Featuring George Carlin, Terry Camilleri, Dan Shor, Tony Steedman, Rod Loomis, Al Leong, Jane Wiedlin, Robert V. Barron, Clifford David, plus Hal Landon Jr. I love this movie so much! I watched it so many times as a kid. And it's still just as entertaining and educational and hilarious as it was back then! It's an all-timer goofball comedy classic. Party on, dudes!

Here's the new 4K restoration trailer (+ poster) for Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, from YouTube:

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K in San Dimas… The beloved 1980s classic Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure has - for the first time ever - been gloriously restored in stunning 4K! This treasured time-travelling comedy stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted – a hopeless but lovable duo who have since become cult icons after gracing our screens for the first time more than 30 years ago. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Herek, who also made Critters just before this and then went on to make Mighty Ducks a few years later. The screenplay is written by Chris Matheson & Ed Solomon. The film originally opened in US theaters in February of 1989, opening in the UK later in the year and playing at the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal. The new 4K restoration re-release of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure will arrive on Blu-ray + VOD starting August 10th this summer in the UK. No US release. Keep an eye out for Bill & Ted Face the Music later this year. Do you love these movies?