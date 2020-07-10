New UK Trailer for Black & White Version of Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite'

"See Parasite, the historic phenomenon, in a brand new light." Curzon has released a new official UK trailer for the black & version of Parasite that has been touring around festivals since late last year. The beloved Best Picture winner was given a special B&W edition, overseen by Bong Joon-ho, and it has been playing mostly at film festivals. Forrest Cardamenis wrote a report here from IFFR earlier this year about watching it again this way. And it sounds like it makes a bit of a difference in the viewing experience. An unemployed, impoverished Korean family works their way into the home of the wealthy and glamorous Parks, until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. The film stars Song Kang-ho (Bong's usual lead from Memories of Murder, The Host, Snowpiercer) with Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jang Hye-jin, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, plus Park Seo-joon. I still totally love this film and I am happy it continues to play.

Here's the new UK trailer for the black & white edition of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite here, and the other full US trailer here.

Revolves around Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and his unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in the Park family, which leads them to get entangled in an unexpected incident. Parasite is directed by visionary Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, Snowpiercer, and Okja previously. The screenplay is also written by Bong Joon-ho. Produced by Kwak Sin-ae and Jang Young-hwan. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won the Palme d'Or top prize (read our review). CJ Entertainment released the film in Korean cinemas in June earlier this summer. Neon released Parasite in US theaters last fall, and it opened in the UK earlier this year. This alt B&W version has been touring festivals already. Parasite: Black-And-White Edition is set to launch in the UK starting July 24th.