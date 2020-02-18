New UK Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Vivarium' with Eisenberg & Poots

MOVIE TRAILERS

"This house is forever." Vertigo Releasing has debuted the official UK trailer for sci-fi psychological thriller Vivarium, which premiered at the Cannes FIlm Festival last summer. One of my favorite sci-fi creations from the last year. This fantastic "Black Mirror"-esque thriller has been playing on the festival circuit, and is arriving in theaters + on VOD next month. In search of a starter home, a young couple follow a mysterious estate agent to a nice home. There they find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses. Jesse Eisenberg & Imogen Poots star, and it's pretty much just these two most of the film, along with Jonathan Aris, and Senan Jennings as the boy. Go see this! I said in my review that it's "clever and captivating… twisted, minimal sci-fi" done right. I know they need to promote it, but these trailers give away too much. If you love sci-fi as much as I do, just see it without watching any trailers first.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ a French poster) for Lorcan Finnegan's Vivarium, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Finnegan's Vivarium here, to see a bit more footage.

A young couple (Jesse Eisenberg & Imogen Poots) looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses. Vivarium is directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, his second feature film after Without Name previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Garret Shanley, based on a story by Lorcan Finnegan and Garret Shanley. Produced by Brendan McCarthy and John McDonnell. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Critics Week last year (our review), and it also played at Fantastic Fest and in Busan. Saban Films will release Finnegan's Vivarium in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 27th next month - same day in the UK. Curious?

