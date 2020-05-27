New UK Trailer for 'Inheritance' Thriller with Lily Collins & Simon Pegg

"The truth must stay buried. Forgive me." Signature Ent. in the UK has debuted a second trailer for an indie thriller titled Inheritance, the latest from filmmaker Vaughn Stein. The film just opened on VOD in the US, and will be available in the UK in July as well. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. His daughter Lauren receives a flash drive and keys, which lead her to find a man locked up inside the basement of her family's estate. Lily Collins stars as Lauren, with Simon Pegg as the guy in the basement, and a full cast including Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Michael Beach, and Patrick Warburton. This looks so twisted and dark, with some big reveals once it gets going. Not just a simple, low key thriller about a random guy. I'm intrigued by these trailers because they make it seem really messed up.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ another poster) for Vaughn Stein's Inheritance, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official US trailer for Stein's Inheritance here, for a bit more footage from this.

Lauren Monroe (Lily Collins) is a rising young district attorney who has dedicated her life to being a public servant despite the expectations of her wealthy and powerful New York family. When her mogul father suddenly dies, he leaves her a flash drive and set of keys that lead her to a shocking secret hidden beneath her family’s estate. Torn between protecting her father’s sinister past and exposing the truth in the name of justice, Lauren finds herself in an endless web of lies and deceit, uncovering secrets from her father's life that will threaten to destroy the very fabric of her influential family. Inheritance is directed by British filmmaker Vaughn Stein, his second feature film after directing Terminal previously; he has also worked for years as an assistant director in Hollywood, too. The screenplay is written by Matthew Kennedy. Vertical Ent. will release Stein's Inheritance in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 15th. Interested?