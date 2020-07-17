New UK Trailer for Mounia Meddour's Algerian Civil War Film 'Papicha'

"The party's over, Papicha." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer for Papicha, an Algerian film which originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section last year. Set in Algiers in 1997, following four women trying to navigate an oppressive life in Algeria just as the civil war is about to get worse and change everything forever. "Lifting the lid on the radical events of the Algerian Civil War, Mounia Meddour's Papicha follows the trials and tribulations of a group of determined young women as they come face to face with a new, dangerous reality." Starring Lyna Khoudri as Papicha, with Shirine Boutella, Nadia Kaci, Amira Hilda Douaouda, Zahra Doumandji, Yasin Houicha, Khalissa Houicha, and Meryem Medjkane. This looks like an excellent and brutally honest look at life in Algeria in the 90s and how it was all about to change with a war going on around them. It's worth a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Mounia Meddour's Papicha, direct from Peccadillo's YouTube:

Underground discos thud to the beat of dance music as men & women dress to the nines and slip through checkpoints to party the night away. Meanwhile, with fingers on triggers, tensions mount between armed police forces and anti-government guerillas. This is Algiers in the 1990's, and what headstrong fashion student Nedjma (Lyna Khoudri), "Papicha" to her friends, doesn't know, is that her life is about to change forever… Papicha is directed by Russian-Algerian filmmaker Mounia Meddour, her first narrative film after directing two doc films La cuisine en héritage and Cinéma algérien, un nouveau souffle previously. The screenplay is also written by Mounia Meddour, in collaboration with Fadette Drouard. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Peccadillo Pics will release Meddour's Papicha in the UK starting August 7th this summer. No US release date is set - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested in watching?