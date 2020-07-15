New UK Trailer for Norwegian Stuck-in-a-Tunnel Thriller 'The Tunnel'

"You are saying Elise is in the tunnel?" Signature Ent. has released an official UK trailer for the Norwegian action survival thriller called The Tunnel, originally titled Tunnelen in Norwegian. The Norwegian movie industry seems to be going through every 90s disaster movie trope - now they're remaking Daylight. When a truck crashes inside a tunnel, people on their way home for Christmas are brutally trapped in a deadly fire. With a blizzard raging outside, and the first responders struggling to get to the accident, it's every man for himself. Starring Thorbjørn Harr, Ylva Lyng Fuglerud, Lisa Carlehed, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Peter Førde, Daniel Alexander Skadal, and Per Egil Aske. This actually looks legit - at least the opening act. As for the rest of what happens once they're stuck, you'll have to watch to find out who makes it out safely.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ original Norwegian poster) for Pål Øie's The Tunnel, direct from YouTube:

When a truck explodes in a tunnel located in the Norwegian mountains, families & tourists find themselves fighting for their lives. Trapped in the darkness with no way out, they face subzero temperatures outside or suffocation as the tunnel rapidly fills with smoke inside. With first responders struggling to gain access to the incident due to blizzard conditions, everyone inside is left to fight for their lives. The Tunnel, also known as Tunnelen in Norwegian, is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Pål Øie, director of the films Dark Woods, Hidden, Villmark 2, and also Astrup: Catching the Flame previously. The screenplay is written by Kjersti Helen Rasmussen. The film already opened in theaters in Norway late last year. Signature Ent. will release Pål Øie's The Tunnel direct-to-VOD in the UK starting September 21st this fall. Anyone into this?