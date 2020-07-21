New UK Trailer for Restored 4K Re-Release of Kassovitz's 'La Haine'

"Great gun. Check it out." BFI has revealed a new UK trailer for the 4K re-release of the seminal French crime film La Haine, which premiered at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. "Mathieu Kassovitz's provocative, compelling and landmark drama - newly restored in 4K - returns to UK cinemas from September 11th to mark the film's 25th anniversary, followed by a Limited Edition Blu-ray in November 2020." La Haine (which translates to Hate or The Hate in French) takes viewers on a journey through 24 hours in the lives of three young men in the French suburbs the day after a violent riot. "Beautifully shot in black and white by Pierre Aïm, this mid-1990s landmark remains as fresh and relevant 25 years on from its original release." Starring Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé, & Saïd Taghmaoui. This film is worth seeing in the cinema.

Here's the new 4K re-release trailer for Mathieu Kassovitz's La Haine, direct from BFI's YouTube:

Simmering hostility and prejudices boil over in Mathieu Kassovitz's provocative and compelling portrait of a Parisian housing project. Set in the aftermath of a riot, three friends – Vinz (Vincent Cassell), Hubert (Hubert Koundè) and Saïd (Saïd Taghmaoui) – trapped by their economic, ethnic, and thier community circumstances, navigate the escalating urban discontent. But, with tensions still high and the threat of violence ever-present, the trio drift towards an increasingly dangerous destiny. La Haine is both written and directed by French actor / filmmaker Mathieu Kassovitz, it was his second feature that he directed at the time, following Café au lait before it. The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, where it won Best Director. It later opened in the US in February of 1996. BFI will re-release the 4K restoration of Kassovitz's La Haine in UK cinemas starting September 11th this fall. For more info head to BFI's website.