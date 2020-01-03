New UK Trailer for Restored Re-Release of 80s LGBTQ Film 'Buddies'

"Possibly the most important film you've never heard of." Peccadillo Pics in the UK has released an official trailer for a digitally restored re-release of 1985 film titled Buddies, written and directed by the late Arthur J. Bressan. Buddies was the first feature-length drama about AIDS when it was released. When 25 year-old David (David Schachter) volunteers to be a "buddy" to an AIDS patient the community center assigns him to Robert (Geoff Edholm), a 32 year-old politically impassioned gay California gardener abandoned by his friends and lovers. "Bressan did a simple yet radical thing: He told the story of one such friendship and, in the process, made the first feature-length drama about AIDS. Shot on 16mm film in nine days, [it] earned respectful reviews and a few festival prizes, but has faded from view over the years. Bressan died of AIDS in July 1987; now, thanks to the efforts of his sister Roe Bressan and film historian Jenni Olson, Buddies has received a 2K restoration… Thirty-three years after its initial release, the film remains as affecting as ever."

Here's the official UK trailer for the restored re-release of Arthur J. Bressan Jr.'s Buddies, from YouTube:

Initially released in cinemas in 1985, the film is a moving and timeless portrayal of an entire era in gay history which is now marked each year by World Aids Day on 1st December. The very first full length drama about AIDS, Buddies focuses on 25 year - old gay yuppie David (David Schachter) who volunteers to be a "buddy" to an AIDS patient. The gay community centre assigns him to Robert (Geoff Edholm), a 32 year - old politically impassioned California gardener abandoned by his friends and lovers. Revolving around the confines of Robert's Manhattan hospital room, Bressan skillfully unfolds this two - hander with devastating effect. Tragically both Arthur J. Bressan and Geoff Edholm went on to die from complications of AIDS.