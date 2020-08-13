New UK Trailer for Twisty Thriller 'Repression' Starring Thekla Reuten

"You have to kill him… Before he kills you…" Signature Ent. in the UK has released an official trailer for an indie psychological thriller titled Repression, made by Dutch filmmaker Elbert van Strien, and shot mostly in Scotland. This was originally titled Marionette before the update for its VOD debut this fall. Repression is described as "a gripping and twisty Hitchcock-esque thriller set in Scotland with a staller British cast," including Peter Mullan and Rebecca Front. The film tells the story of a therapist, Marianne Winter played by Dutch actress Thekla Reuten, who loses her grip on reality when a ten-year-old boy claims he can control her future. It also features Bill Paterson, Sam Hazeldine, Emun Elliott, Pearl Chanda, and Elijah Wolf as the boy Manny. This has some intense close-ups - a mix of super wide angle close-up shots (nearly fish eye) and regular close-ups. I want to know if the kid is for real the Antichrist! Check it out.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original poster) for Elbert van Strien's Repression, direct from YouTube:

When therapist Marianne (Thekla Reuten) moves to a remote area of Scotland, her attempts at a new life is thrown off course by one of her patients, ten year old Manny (Elijah Wolf) who claims he can see and control her future. Marianne struggles against both the wall of silence from her colleagues and her own mind as she tries to uncover the truth behind his drawings. Repression, originally known as Marionette, is directed by Dutch filmmaker Elbert van Strien, making his second feature film after Two Eyes Staring previously, as well as numerous short films and TV work including the TV movie Uncle Hank. The screenplay is written by Ben Hopkins and Elbert van Strien. Produced by Burny Bos, Claudia Brandt, Elbert van Strien. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Signature Ent. will release Repression direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on September 28th this fall. No US release is set yet. Scary?