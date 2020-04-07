New UK Trailer for WWII Espionage Thriller 'The Spy' Set in Stockholm

"You have to choose which side you're on." Signature Ent. from the UK has debuted an official trailer for a WWII espionage thriller titled The Spy, the latest from Swedish filmmaker Jens Jonsson. This premiered at the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden earlier this year, and arrives on VOD in the UK this summer. Norwegian actress Ingrid Bolsø Berdal stars as Sonja Wigert, a diva and actress living in Stockholm when WWII breaks out. rapidly getting attention from the Nazi officer Josef Terboven. She's recruited by Swedish intelligence as a spy, but she starts falling for the German officer she has been ordered to seduce. He orders her to spy on the Swedes. The Spy explores the murky field of love, espionage and double crossing. The cast includes Rolf Lassgård, Damien Chapelle, Alexander Scheer, Erik Hivju, Edvin Endre, Johan Widerberg, and Gitte Witt. Looks like another compelling WWII spy movie if you're in the mood for that.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ original poster) for Jens Jonsson's The Spy, direct from YouTube:

A pacey, simmering and compelling WWII drama Set in Stockholm, 1941 following an actress who has been enlisted by the Swedish security service, and tasked with the mission of infiltrating the Nazis in Oslo. But when she starts falling for a German officer she has been ordered to seduce the murky field of love, double crossing and espionage becomes fatal. The Spy is directed by Swedish filmmaker Jens Jonsson, director of the films The King of Ping Pong and Easy Money III: Life Deluxe previously, as well as many other short films. The screenplay is written by Harald Rosenløw-Eeg and Jan Trygve Røyneland. This first opened in Norway last fall, and it also played at the Göteborg Film Festival earlier this year. Signature will release The Spy direct-to-VOD in the UK starting June 29th this summer. Anyone interested in watching?