New US Teaser Trailer for 'Falling' Film Directed by Viggo Mortensen

"I know what you're trying to do…" "I'm trying to help you, Dad." Quiver Distribution has unveiled a teaser trailer for the indie drama Falling, the directorial debut of actor Viggo Mortensen. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and we featured an international trailer a few months ago. The US release is now set for February (including VOD) for anyone interested in watching. In addition to writing and directing the film, Mortensen also stars as John, who lives with his husband in Los Angeles. When his raging homophobic father begins to spiral into dementia, he tries to convince him to leave his ranch home and move in with him. But they often end up fighting. Lance Henriksen co-stars as Willis, his expletive-loving father, and Terry Chen plays his husband Eric. The film's cast also includes Sverrir Gudnason, Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and in a small role, David Cronenberg. Not a big fan of this film at all.

Here's the new US teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Viggo Mortensen's Falling, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the full French trailer for Mortensen's Falling here, to see more footage from this.

The film stars Mortensen as John Peterson, a gay man whose conservative and homophobic father Willis (Lance Henriksen) starts to exhibit symptoms of dementia, forcing him to sell the family farm and move to Los Angeles to live with John and his husband Eric (Terry Chen). Falling is both written and directed by Danish-American actor / filmmaker Viggo Mortensen, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing a few other feature films previously. It's produced by Viggo Mortensen, Chris Curling, and Daniel Bekerman. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Toronto and San Sebastián Film Festivals. Metropolitan Films released this in France in November. Quiver Dist. will release Mortensen's Falling in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021.