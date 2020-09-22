New US Teaser Trailer for 'Lupin III: The First' CG Animated Adventure

"Thieving isn't something you do half-heartedly." GKids has released a new US trailer (with subtitles) for Lupin III: The First, the very first CGI animated Lupin the 3rd movie to be made. There have been many various Lupin the 3rd anime movies in the past, along with the series, but this is something entirely new. It already opened in Japan last year (we featured two trailers) and played at this year's Annecy Film Festival. GKids will finally be giving this a theatrical release in the US sometime later this fall. The iconic "gentleman thief" Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary. "The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made Lupin the 3rd one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new." Featuring the voices of Kan'ichi Kurita, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Kôichi Yamadera, Kôtarô Yoshida, & Kiyoshi Kobayashi. Can't wait to watch.

Here's the first US teaser trailer for Takashi Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first Japan trailer for Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First here, and the second trailer.

The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. Lupin III: The First is both written and directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, of many other films including Juvenile, Returner, Always - Sunset on Third Street, Ballad, Space Battleship Yamato, Friends: Naki on the Monster Island, The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Parasyte: Part 1 & 2, Fueled: The Man They Called 'Pirate', Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, and Dragon Quest: Your Story previously. Based on the manga series Lupin the IIIrd, originally created by "Monkey Punch" and published ever since 1967. This new Lupin III: The First already opened in Japan in December of last year. The film also screened at the Annecy Film Festival this summer. GKids will release Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First in select US theaters sometime later this fall - stay tuned for updates. For more info, visit GKids' website here.