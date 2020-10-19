New US Trailer for 'All My Life' Love Story Drama with Jessica Rothe

"Hey, if we get bad news, we should get a dog." Universal Pictures has released another official US trailer for the romantic drama All My Life, from director Marc Meyers (How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, Human Capital). We also featured the UK trailer for this last week. Based on a true story, the film is about a "sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple" whose lives change forever when one of them is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. Their wedding plans are thrown off and then change drastically into something else, but their story inspires "an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them." Jessica Rothe stars with Harry Shum Jr as Jenn and Sol, also joined by Kyle Allen, Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, and Keala Settle. This looks sweet and very lovey-dovey, but it isn't anything new we haven't seen before, despite the story being entirely real.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Marc Meyers's All My Life, from Universal's YouTube:

Jenn Carter (Jessica Rothe) and Sol Chau (Harry Shum Jr) are a sweet, fun-loving, newly engaged couple whose whole life seems ahead of them. But when Sol is diagnosed with terminal liver cancer in December, their plans for a summer wedding become impossible. In a race against time, Jenn and Sol's friends and family launch an online fundraiser to help the couple create their dream wedding in just two weeks. In the process, they unleash an outpouring of generosity and attention from people around the world who want to celebrate the power of love with them. Through it all, Jenn and Sol's commitment to each other only deepens, becoming a heartwarming reminder that the strength of true love knows no limits. All My Life is directed by American filmmaker Marc Meyers, director of the indie films Approaching Union Square, Harvest, How He Fell in Love, My Friend Dahmer, and also this year's Human Capital and We Summon the Darkness previously. The screenplay is written by Todd Rosenberg. Based on the true story of Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter. Universal will release All My Life in US theaters starting December 4th this fall.