New US Trailer for Almodóvar's 'The Human Voice' with Tilda Swinton

"Tilda Swinton burns up the screen…" Sony Classics has debuted a new US trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's short film that he made during lockdown earlier this summer titled The Human Voice. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival a few months ago, and it also played at the New York and London Film Festivals. Almodóvar teamed up with Tilda Swinton to make this 30-minute short film, which will be showing in cinemas in the US sometime in early 2021 (they're also submitting this to the Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short). A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn't understand that his master has abandoned him. Two living beings facing abandonment. This contemplative short has a very, very cute doggie in it (he's in the trailer!), along with Swinton, and it's an intellectual rumination on relationships, life, purpose, and everything else that Almodóvar loves to talk about. It's worth a quick watch whenever it's available near you.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Pedro Almodóvar's The Human Voice, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first international trailer for Almodóvar's The Human Voice here, for more footage.

Madness and melancholy intersect to thrilling effect as Almodóvar reimagines Cocteau's short play The Human Voice for an era in which isolation has become a way of life. Laws of desire become the rules of the game as Tilda Swinton's unnamed woman paces and panics in a glorious Technicolor apartment where décor offers a window into her state of mind. A short, sharp shot of distilled Almodóvar: passion, emotion, heartbreak, wit, and melodrama exquisitely bound up in a tale for our times. The Human Voice is directed by beloved Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, of many films including Dark Habits, Matador, Law of Desire, Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, High Heels, Kika, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Bad Education, Volver, Broken Embraces, The Skin I Live In, I'm So Excited, Julieta, and Pain & Glory most recently. The screenplay is also by Almodovar, inspired by the Jean Cocteau play "La voix humaine". This first premiered at the Venice and New York Film Festivals this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Almodóvar's The Human Voice (only 30 minutes long) in select US theaters starting soon in 2021. Who wants to watch this?