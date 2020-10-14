New US Trailer for 'Animals' Starring Holliday Grainger & Alia Shawkat

"Sooner or later the party has to end." "Why?!" Freestyle Digital Media has released the official US trailer for Animals, an indie dramedy about two wild young women wrestling with the ways of the world. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and it was released in the UK last year (here's the first trailer). Made by Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde, the film is based on Emma Jane Unsworth's novel of the same name about two best friends living in Dublin who will never not be best friends. Described as "wild, outrageous and utterly hilarious," Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat star as best friends who often get drunk, party hard, and live the good life. Until one of them meets a guy and life begins to change - unless they hold onto their old ways. Also starring Fra Fee, Dermot Murphy, Amy Molloy, Pat Shortt, Olwen Fouéré, and Kwaku Fortune. It's a spunky, raucous, vibrant, and totally rebellious film. Party on.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Sophie Hyde's Animals, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Sophie Hyde's Animals here, to see more footage from this.

Best friends Laura, a struggling writer working as a barista, and her best friend and flatmate Tyler, an American woman who is estranged from her family, are both heavy partyers living in Dublin. The early part of the film shows their close friendship in their late twenties as they consume large quantities of wine and drugs through the night, sometimes engaging in casual sex with a man but mostly just enjoying each other's company. Animals is directed by Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde, her second feature film after making 52 Tuesdays previously, and the documentary Tanja - Life in Movement. The screenplay is Emma Jane Unsworth, adapting her own novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse already released the film in the UK late last year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Hyde's Animals direct-to-VOD in the US starting November 10th this fall. Visit the film's website.