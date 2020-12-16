New US Trailer for Animated Adventure 'Monster Zone' from Mexico

"How much bigger can they get?!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official US trailer for an animated movie titled Monster Zone, also known as Cranston Academy: Monster Zone, originally made in Mexico in the Spanish language (and released there in the summer). It's now getting a direct-to-VOD English language release in the US coming up next February. An intelligent 15-year-old high school student is unexpectedly transferred to a boarding school where he opens a portal full of monsters from another dimension. This hilarious family adventure features the voices of Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose. These kind of low quality, "made for kids!" animated movies are a dime a dozen nowadays, and don't have much to offer in originality or creativity. At least some of the monsters in this look pretty cool, but the rest of it seems very uninspired.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Leopoldo Aguilar's Monster Zone, direct from YouTube:

Imagine Harry Potter as a science nerd, and you’ve got Danny Dawkins! At a private boarding school for geniuses, Danny teams up with classmate Liz to fix the school's broken nuclear reactor. But when they fix it, they open a portal to another dimension, unleashing a horde of slimy monsters that terrorize campus. Now, he and Liz must invent a way to send those nasty critters back home! Monster Zone, also known as Cranston Academy: Monster Zone or also Escuela de Miedo in Spanish, is directed by Mexican animation filmmaker Leopoldo Aguilar, director of the films El secreto del medallón de jade and Monster Island previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker, from a story by Jose C. Garcia de Letona; based on an original idea by Rita Street. This already opened in Mexico earlier this year. Lionsgate will debut Aguilar's Monster Zone direct-to-DVD / VOD starting February 9th, 2021. Curious?