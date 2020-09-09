New US Trailer for Belgian Cyclist Film 'The Racer' with Louis Talpe

"Why risk your life like that?" Gravitas has unveiled an official US trailer for indie cycling drama titled The Racer, made by filmmaker Kieron J. Walsh, and supported by Screen Ireland and Blinder Films. It was supposed to be premiere at this year's SXSW Film Festival, now it'll be on VOD this month. The film tells the true story of a professional cyclist named Dom Chabol, a Belgian support rider. After being dropped from the team on his last race in 1998, he is reinstated following a doping error. He's always been one of the best support riders ("domestiques") on the Tour de France, but had dreams to win it himself. The film stars Louis Talpe as Dom, along with Matteo Simoni, Tara Lee, Iain Glen, and Karel Roden. We featured a sales trailer for this earlier in the summer already. It looks like a solid film, if not a bit depressing, telling the sad story of a cyclist who had serious talent but ended up going down during the big doping controversy.

Set in summer of 1998, The Racer follows late-career cyclist Dom Chabol, who has been one of the best support riders on the Tour de France for 20 years, but secretly harbours a desire to wear the yellow jersey once before his career is over. The Racer, formerly in development as The Domestique, is directed by Irish filmmaker Kieron J. Walsh, director of the films When Brendan Met Trudy and Jump previously, as well as a few short films and extensive TV work, including directing episodes of "The Savage Eye" and "Finding Joy". The screenplay is written by Ciaran Cassidy & Kieron J. Walsh, with additional writing by Sean Cook. Based on an idea by Ciaran Cassidy. Produced by Yvonne Donohoe and Katie Holly. This was supposed to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year before it was cancelled. Gravitas Ventures will debut Walsh's The Racer in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 18th this fall. Intrigued to watch?