New US Trailer for Brazilian Neon Religious Sci-Fi Film 'Divine Love'

"Love does not envy, it does not exult in indecency. True love never betrays. True Love shares." Outsider Pictures has released a new official US trailer for the Brazilian neon-drenched sci-fi drama called Divine Love (aka Divino Amor), which originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last year. Set the year 2027, in a dystopian Brazil (full of dance parties, ritualistic orgies and fundamentalist Christianity), Divino Amor tells the story of a deeply religious woman who uses her position in a notary's office to advance her mission to save struggling marriages from divorce. She is confronted with a crisis in her own life that brings her closer to God. The film stars Dira Paes, Julio Machado, and Antonio Pastich. It's rare to see someone combine sci-fi with religion in this way, but this does exactly that, though it won't be for everyone. Nonetheless this film still has a stylish aesthetic and distinct religious focus giving it an edge. Worth a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ old trailer / poster) for Gabriel Mascaro's Divine Love, direct from YouTube:

In a future Brazil where the Evangelical church has been integrated into all aspects of daily life, Divine Love accompanies the journey of a 42 year old woman named Joana (Dira Paes) who uses her position in a notary's office to advance her mission to save struggling couples from divorce. Whilst waiting for a Sign in recognition of her efforts, she is confronted with a crisis in her own marriage that ultimately brings her closer to God. Divine Love, also known as Divino Amor in Portuguese, is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro, director of the films August Winds and Neon Bull previously, as well as the doc films High-Rise, Avenida Brasília Formosa, and Housemaids. The screenplay is written by Gabriel Mascaro and Rachel Daisy Ellis & Esdras Bezerra & Lucas Paraizo. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last year. The film already opened first in Brazil last year. Outside Pics will release Mascaro's Divine Love in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" in the US starting November 13th this fall. Anyone interested?