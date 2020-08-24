Official US Trailer for Chinese Romance 'Wild Grass' with Elane Zhong

"I was once told that beauty should never be shared." Shanghai Jingshu Pictures has released an official US trailer for the Chinese romantic drama titled Wild Grass, marking the feature directorial debut of director Xu Zhanxiong. The film is a love story and generational drama following the intersecting city lives of several young people in China during the 1990s. In the 1990s, the two girls and a boy who first entered the society tested the incredible destiny they experienced in the pursuit of a new life. In the flourishing 1990s, they rose up with the dream and they survived. Starring Ye Gao, Ma Sichun, Elane Zhong, Johnny Huang, and Sunny Wang. It wasn't expecting much from this, but it's ravishing trailer. I love the vibrant title cards, I love the dance sequences, the film looks passionate and intensely emotional. This might be a nice discovery.

Here's the official US trailer (+ Chinese poster) for Xu Zhanxiong's Wild Grass, direct from YouTube:

Three young individuals live in a small city in China. Yun Qiao (Sandra Ma) wants to live life as if it were a movie; Li Mai (Zhong Chuxi) wishes for a promising future; Wu Feng (Johnny Huang) readies to face challenges in his ordinary existence. Everyone has their own longing towards the future, but will it really be the one that they want? Wild Grass, originally known as 荞麦疯长 (or Qiao Mai Feng Zhang) in Chinese, is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Xu Zhanxiong, making his feature directorial debut after co-writing the screenplay for the film Ash previously. Produced by Neal Wu. This originally premiered at the Shanghai Film Festival this year. The film opens first in China this week. After that, Shanghai Jingshu will release Zhanxiong's Wild Grass in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 10th coming soon.