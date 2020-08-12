New US Trailer for Colombian Fantasy Horror 'Luz: The Flower of Evil'

"We are your envoys. Your light, your voice on Earth." Dark Sky has released an official US trailer for a Colombian fantasy western horror titled Luz: The Flower of Evil, originally known as just Luz (not to be confused with the German horror film Luz). This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also stopped by the Morbido Film Festival in Mexico. The leader of an isolated cult in the highlands of Colombia finds himself under attack from his followers, including his three daughters, after bringing a false messiah into the community. A parable about God and religion and love and freedom. The film stars Yuri Vargas, Jim Muñoz, Conrado Osorio, Sharon Guzman, Andrea Esquivel, and Daniel Páez. From the looks of it, this seems to be a hyper-stylized, haunting fantasy-western exploring the power that God has over us.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Juan Diego Escobar Alzate's Luz: The Flower of Evil, on YouTube:

Far into the mountains, in a community led by a preacher named El Señor, a new child who is supposed to be the new messiah, is brought, and with him destruction and redemption. Soon, everything will change. Not only for the town, but on the preacher's home as his 3 daughters start to wonder the real origins of God itself, the nature of love, pleasure and inner freedom. Luz: The Flower of Evil is both written and directed by Colombian filmmaker Juan Diego Escobar Alzate, making his feature directorial debut after TV work and numerous short films previously. This first premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and also played at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Dark Sky Pictures will release Juan Diego Escobar Alzate's Luz: The Flower of Evil direct-to-VOD starting in the fall. Stay tuned for an exact date. Anyone interested?