New US Trailer for Coming-of-Age Racing Film 'Go Karts' from Netflix

"You've got a lot of work to do before you're ready to race." Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for the Australian coming-of-age racing movie originally known as Go!. They have since retitled it to the more generic Go Karts, even though it's the exact same film. The feel-good family coming-of-age film is about a wild young man named Jack who moves to a small town in Western Australia with his mother. He takes up competitive go-kart racing, but must work with an eccentric team to help overcome his own problems and win the championship. Starring William Lodder as Jack, and a cast with Frances O'Connor, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Richard Roxburgh, Cooper Van Grootel, and Dan Wyllie. This actually looks much better than it sounds, might be be a fun one to watch sometime. Go karts are cool.

Here's the official US trailer (+ Australian poster) for Owen Trevor's Go Karts, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first Australian trailer for Trevor's Go! here, to see even more footage from this.

When Jack (William Lodder) and his single mother (Frances O'Connor) move to a small town in Western Australia, he soon gets involved in the competitive world of go-kart racing. Jack's got plenty of natural talent but must learn to control his recklessness. To do that, he'll need the help of aspiring engineer, Mandy (Anastasia Bampos), wise-cracking best mate Colin (Darius Amarfio-Jefferson) and mysterious mentor, Patrick (Richard Roxburgh). Together, the team will endeavour to overcome all odds and defeat ruthless racer Dean to win the National Go Kart Championship. Go Karts, also known as Go!, is directed by Australian filmmaker Owen Trevor, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and episodes of "Top Gear" previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Worland. This first opened in theaters in Australia earlier this year. Netflix will debut Go Karts direct to streaming in the US starting March 13th.