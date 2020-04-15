New US Trailer for Contemporary Algerian Film 'Until the Birds Return'

"Everything is at a standstill." 1091 Media has debuted an official US trailer for a contemporary drama titled Until the Birds Return, the feature directorial debut of Algerian filmmaker Karim Moussaoui. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2017, and is just now finally getting a VOD release in the US. "A property developer is witness to random street violence. A pair of secret lovers make their way across the desert. A doctor is accused of having a criminal past. In these three interconnected tales, exciting newcomer Karim Moussaoui—whom critics at Cannes compared to Abbas Kiarostami and Leos Carax—takes the pulse of modern-day Algiers, a country once riven by colonial occupation and sectarian warfare yet still abundant in beauty and promise." The film stars Mohamed Djouhri, Sonia Mekkiou, Hania Amar, Mehdi Ramdani, Chawki Amari, Saadia Gacem, Hassan Kachach, Nadia Kaci, Samir El Hakim, & Aure Atika. This looks very good! Always refreshing to see stories of modern life in different parts of the world.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Karim Moussaoui's Until the Birds Return, from YouTube:

Three stories set in today's Algeria. In Algiers, Mourad, a property developer is wealthy and more or less satisfied with his lot but he does not know how to make happy those close to him; Lila, his confused ex-wife; Rash, his frustrated second wife; Nacim, his disenchanted son. Djabil, Mourad's chauffeur, has accepted to drive Aicha and his father from Algiers to Biskra where the young woman is to be married civilly. Now, Djabil happens to be Aicha's lover. In Sétif, Dahman, a neurologist, hopes to marry Radia at last. But the promotion he expects seems to be put off forever. He is in double trouble when a woman accuses him of serious wrongdoing. Until the Birds Return, also known as En attendant les hirondelles in French, is directed by Algerian filmmaker Karim Moussaoui, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Maud Ameline and Karim Moussaoui. This originally premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival a few years ago, and it played at many other festivals. 1091 will debut Moussaoui's Until the Birds Return direct-to-VOD in the US starting on April 28th later this month.