New US Trailer for Delinquent Rock Band Anime 'On-Gaku: Our Sound'

"We're now crazy about music." GKids has released an official US trailer for a funky Japanese anime film titled On-Gaku: Our Sound, opening in US theaters in December. It first premiered at a few animation festivals last year, and already opened in Japan in January of this year. The film is about a trio of delinquent schoolkids who form a band. Animated almost entirely by director Kenji Iwaisawa, and featuring a lead performance by Japanese alt-rock legend Shintaro Sakamoto, On-Gaku: Our Sound brings its own sound and vision to the Hiroyuki Ohashi manga from which it was adapted. With pitch-perfect deadpan humor, the animated film presents a highly original take on the beloved slacker comedy: a lo-fi buddy film with a blaring musical finale that will leave you wanting an immediate encore. I dig how unconventional & unique this looks, not your typical anime in style or substance, with a dose of "adult" language & themes. Rock on!

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kenji Iwaisawa's On-Gaku: Our Sound, direct from YouTube:

When you're a bored teenager looking for thrills, sometimes the only thing you can turn to is rock 'n roll. Having no skill, money, or even a full set of drums, a feared trio of high school delinquents nevertheless decide they are destined for musical glory in a quest to impress their only friend Aya, avoid a rival gang, and – most importantly – jam out. On-Gaku: Our Sound is directed and animated by Japanese filmmaker Kenji Iwaisawa, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is also written by Kenji Iwaisawa, based on comics by Hiroyuki Ohashi. This initially premiered at the Ottawa International Animation Festival last year. GKids will release Iwaisawa's On-Gaku: Our Sound in select US theaters starting on December 11th this month. For release details, visit their official website. Interested?