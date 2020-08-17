New US Trailer for Ending-Life Drama 'Blackbird' with Susan Sarandon

"The trick is: you just show up and you give life your best shot." Screen Media Films has released an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Blackbird, the latest film by award-winning South African filmmaker Roger Michell (of Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Venus, Hyde Park on Hudson, My Cousin Rachel). This premiered at the Toronto, London, and San Sebastián Film Festivals last fall, and is arriving on VOD next month. Blackbird is an English-language remake of the 2014 Danish film Silent Heart. A mother decides to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms - taking her own life. She organizes one last get together at her home with her entire family, but of course everyone ends up fighting - not only with each other, but with her about her decision. Susan Sarandon stars as Lily, joined by Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Lindsay Duncan. It's an intelligent, witty familial drama.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Roger Michell's Blackbird, from Screen Media's YouTube:

Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms. The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska). Joining the collective farewell are Lily’s son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon). Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life. Blackbird is directed by acclaimed South African filmmaker Roger Michell, director of many films including My Night with Reg, Titanic Town, Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, Enduring Love, Venus, Morning Glory, Hyde Park on Hudson, Le Week-end, and My Cousin Rachel previously. The script is written by Christian Torpe. This first premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival last year. Screen Media will release Michell's Blackbird in select US theaters + also on VOD starting September 18th coming soon.