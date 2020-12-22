New US Trailer for English-Language 'Rams' Remake with Sam Neill

"That's it, mate. They're taking the whole bloody valley…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official US trailer for the US release of Rams, the English-language remake of the award-winning Icelandic film of the same name from 2015. This Australian remake stars Sam Neill and Michael Caton as sheep farmers, and as brothers who don't like each other and haven't talked to each other in 40 years. When a livestock disease hits their farms, the local townspeople bond together trying to figure out the right way to survive. Also starring Miranda Richardson, Asher Keddie, & Hayley McElhinney. The original from Iceland is worth a watch, and I'm not usually a fan of English-language remakes. But I'll be darned if this doesn't look great! Not too cheesy, not too sentimental, a nice balance of humor and sheep and brotherly love/hate.

Rams stars Sam Neill and Michael Caton in the story of a decades-long feud between two sheep farming brothers which comes to a head when disaster strikes their flocks. Miranda Richardson plays Kat, the local veterinarian of a sheep-farming town hit by a rare disease affecting the flocks of estranged brothers Colin and Les, played by Neill and Caton, respectively. The outbreak forces them to work together to save their livelihoods and family legacy. Rams is directed by Australian filmmaker Jeremy Sims, director of the films Last Train to Freo, Beneath Hill 60, and Last Cab to Darwin previously. The screenplay is written by Jules Duncan, based on the original version by Grímur Hákonarson. Produced by Janelle Landers and Aidan O'Bryan. Sims' Rams remake is scheduled to open in theaters first in Australia starting in August. Goldwyn Films will debut Sims' Rams film in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021 this winter.