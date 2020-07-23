New US Trailer for Freaky Argentinian 'Terrified' Horror Thriller Film

"A true story of fear." RLJE Films has released another official US trailer for the Argentinian supernatural horror film Terrified, also known as Aterrados in Spanish. This first premiered at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico in 2017, then it won Best Horror Film at Fantastic Fest in 2018, and stopped by the Montevideo Fantástico, Brussels Fantastic, Fantaspoa, Neuchâtel, Fantasia, FrightFest, and Sitges Film Festival on a global world tour. When strange events occur in a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, a doctor specializing in the paranormal, her colleague, and an ex police officer decide to investigate further. Starring Maxi Ghione, Norberto Gonzalo, Elvira Onetto, George Lewis, and Julieta Vallina. This isn't the best trailer, a bit too dark and doesn't have that much scary footage, but with all the buzz it still seems like it's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Demián Rugna's Terrified, direct from RLJE's YouTube:

And here's another international teaser trailer for Demián Rugna's Terrified, also from YouTube:

On an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, Argentina, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague, and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of this neighborhood nightmare. Terrified, originally known as Aterrados in Spanish, is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Demián Rugna, director of the films The Last Getaway and You Don't Know Who You're Talking To previously, as well as a number of shorts and other projects. Produced by Fernando Diaz. This originally premiered at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico in 2017, and also played at Fantastic Fest. The film originally opened in select theaters in 2018. RLJE will finally release Rugna's Terrified direct-to-DVD / Blu-ray in the US starting September 1st late this summer. Anyone still interested in watching?