New US Trailer for Freaky Thriller 'Swallow' Starring Haley Bennett

"Are you happy? Or are you pretending to be happy…?" IFC Films has released a brand new, official US trailer for a freaky indie psychological thriller titled Swallow, from writer/director Carlo Mirabella-Davis. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and Fantasia. Haley Bennett stars as Hunter, a newly pregnant housewife, who finds herself increasingly compelled to consume dangerous objects. As her husband & his family tighten their control over her life, she must confront the dark secret behind her obsession. The cast includes Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche, Luna Lauren Velez, Zabryna Guevara, as well as Denis O'Hare. One quote compares this to Fincher. It looks very upsetting with all the swallowing, but that's what makes it a crazy concept. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Carlo Mirabella-Davis' Swallow, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for Swallow here, to view a bit more footage from this.

Pregnant housewife Hunter (Haley Bennett) suddenly develops a case of pica — a psychological disorder involving the desire to consume inedible objects. The more that her husband and his family try to stop her compulsions, the gruesomely deeper she falls into this harmful obsession until her perfect home becomes a patriarchal prison. Swallow is both written and directed by American filmmaker Carlo Mirabella-Davis, making his feature directorial debut after the doc The Swell Season previously, and a few other short films. Produced by Mollye Asher, Carole Baraton, Frédéric Fiore, and Mynette Louie. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Fantasia, Deauville, Fantastic Fest and Sitges. IFC Films will debut Swallow in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 13th, 2020 in just a few months.