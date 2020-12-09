New US Trailer for Garrone's 'Pinocchio' Movie with Roberto Benigni

"Who are you…?" "Pinocchio!" Yes, of course. We all know who he is… Roadside Attractions in the US has unveiled one final US trailer for their upcoming release of the Italian update on Pinocchio, from director Matteo Garrone (of Roman Summer, Gomorrah, Tale of Tales, Dogman). This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year after opening in Italy on Christmas last year. This new take on the story from Carlo Collodi's novel of the same name is staying true to that book, telling a more grounded story with fantastical elements. Roberto Benigni (who previously directed his own Pinocchio film in 2002) stars as Geppetto, Federico Ielapi plays Pinocchio, with a main cast including Marine Vacth, Marcello Fonte, Gigi Proietti, Davide Marotta, Massimiliano Gallo, Rocco Papaleo, and Massimo Ceccherini. This version has been dubbed into English - the same as the UK version we've teased before. This honestly looks so pretty bad, and I'm not sure anyone will even care about it finally opening in the US after so long.

Here's the full US trailer (+ poster) for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio movie, from Roadside's YouTube:

Geppetto (Servillo), an old woodcarver, receives a piece of wood perfect for his next project: a puppet. But something magical happens – the cheeky puppet begins to talk, and can walk, run and eat like any young boy. Geppetto calls him Pinocchio, and brings him up as his son. But Pinocchio finds it hard to be good. Easily led astray, he tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a fantastical world full of imaginative creatures – from the belly of a giant fish, to the land of toys and the field of miracles. His loyal friend, the Fairy with the Turquoise Hair, tries to make him see that his dream – to be a real boy – can never come true until Pinocchio finally changes his ways. Pinocchio is both written and directed by Matteo Garrone, of the films Land in Between, Guests, Roman Summer, The Embalmer, First Love, Gomorrah, Reality, Tale of Tales, and Dogman previously. The film initially opened in Italy last December, then premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Roadside will release Garrone's Pinocchio in select US theaters starting December 25th, Christmas Day, this month.