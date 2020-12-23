New US Trailer for Goro Miyazaki's 'Earwig and the Witch' Animation

"You agree that you'll teach me magic, and I agree to help you out." GKids has revealed a new US trailer for the Japanese animated film Earwig and the Witch, the latest film by Goro Miyazaki, Hayao Miyazaki's son who also directed the films Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill previously. This is Studio Ghibli's first ever CGI 3D feature film, and it's their first since shutting down a few years ago. Earwig and the Witch, also known as Âya and the Witch, was supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year - instead it's debuting direct-to-TV on the NHK channel in Japan this month - and will open in the US early next year. The story follows an orphan girl, Earwig, who is adopted by a witch and comes home to a spooky house filled with mystery and magic. She tries to learn magic and more. The English-language voice cast features Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves (in her first vocal acting role), Dan Stevens, and Taylor Paige Henderson as the main character Earwig. I reallyyy wished this looked better than it does, because I want to be excited about it, but goodness it looks so ugly. Hopefully the cute story makes up for it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Goro Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch, from YouTube:

You can still see the original Japanese trailer for Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch here, for more footage.

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted. Earwig and the Witch, also known as Âya and the Witch or アーヤと魔女 (Âya to majo) in Japanese, is directed by Japanese filmmaker Goro Miyazaki, son of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, and director of the films Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill previously, as well as the "Ronja, the Robber's Daughter" TV series. The screenplay is co-written by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji; created by Hayao Miyazaki; adapted from the novel "Earwig and the Witch" by Diana Wynne Jones. This was chosen as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection. NHK will initially release Miyazaki's Earwig and the Witch on TV in Japan this month. GKids will then open the film in the US starting early 2021 - stay tuned.