New US Trailer for 'Hearts and Bones' Film Starring Hugo Weaving

"You have opened a door to the past… I must go through." Gravitas Ventures has released an official US trailer for the indie photographer drama Hearts and Bones, which is finally getting a US release on VOD this fall. The film originally premiered at a few key film festivals last year, and it already opened in Australia earlier this summer (watch the first trailer). The Australian drama stars Hugo Weaving as a veteran war photographer, who befriends a Sudanese refugee while back home in Australia. Preparing for an upcoming exhibition, his new friend gets involved in his process and questions whether photos from a massacre in his village should be displayed. The film also stars Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, & Bolude Watson. It's a solid drama with a complex relationship at its core, explored in a compelling way thanks to Weaving taking on such an intricate role. He's matched by Luri's profound performance as well. This is worth a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Ben Lawrence's Hearts and Bones, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the original Australian trailer for Hearts and Bones here, to see the first look again.

Hearts and Bones follows war photographer Daniel Fisher (Weaving) who has returned home to the news of his wife’s pregnancy. Determined not to let fatherhood alter his way of life, he begins preparations for an upcoming exhibition and his next overseas assignment. However, as the birth of his child draws near he struggles to keep his rising anxiety hidden. The exhibition affects the life of South Sudanese refugee Sebastian Ahmed (Luri, who is also a refugee in real life) who has created a safe life in Australia with his wife and child. Hearts and Bones is directed by English filmmaker Ben Lawrence, his first narrative after making the doc Ghosthunter, and a short film, previously. The screenplay is written by Beatrix Christian and Ben Lawrence. This first premiered at the Sydney Film Festival last year, and also played at TIFF and the Hamptons Film Festival as well. This already opened in Australia earlier this summer. Gravitas will finally debut Hearts and Bones in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 20th this fall. Who's curious?