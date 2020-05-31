New US Trailer for Hong Sang-soo's Comedy Film 'Yourself and Yours'

"Shall we drink anyway?" The Cinema Guild has released an official US trailer for yet another Hong Sang-soo film titled Yourself and Yours, which first premiered at the Toronto & San Sebastian Film Festivals in 2016. This is the third Hong Sang-soo film being released this year along with Hill of Freedom and The Woman Who Ran. The story follows a couple that splits one night after an argument about the woman being seen with another man. The next day, she has a series of encounters with other men. But to them it seems she’s not herself… It's described as a "comic mystery" and "delightfully drunken riff on Abbas Kiarostami". Starring Ju-hyuk Kim, Yoo-Young Lee, Kwon Haehyo, Yu Junsang, and Kim Euisung, Yourself and Yours is a "pleasing puzzle full of mistaken identity, excessive drinking and lots of he-said, she-said. As the rumors pile up, Hong asks: In a relationship, how important is it to know everything?" A tough question.

When painter Youngsoo (Kim Joohyuk) learns that his girlfriend, Minjung (Lee Yooyoung), was recently seen having drinks with another man, he can’t help but question her about it. It doesn’t go well and they part on bad terms. The next day, Youngsoo tries to find her, but can’t. As he wanders and frets, Minjung has a series of encounters with other men. But to them it seems she’s not herself. Yourself and Yours is both written and directed by beloved Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, also known as "the Woody Allen of Korea", of many films including Woman on the Beach, Lost in the Mountains, The Day He Arrives, In Another Country, Hill of Freedom, Right Now Wrong Then, Claire's Camera, On the Beach at Night Alone, Grass, and Hotel by the River. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2016. The Cinema Guild will release Hong Sang-soo's Yourself and Yours in select virtual cinemas starting June 5th coming soon.