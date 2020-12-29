Final US Trailer for Intense Ukrainian Faux-Documentary 'Donbass'

"He wants to know what's happening here." Film Movement has released this US trailer for Donbass, a Ukrainian drama that premiered two years ago at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. It only got a US release in "virtual cinemas" this fall. In the Donbass, a region of Eastern Ukraine, society begins to degrade as the effects of propaganda and manipulation take effect amidst such turbulent times. Society begins to degrade in this post-truth era. Donbass, ultimately, is not a tale of one region, one country or one political system. It is about a world lost in post-truth and fake identities. It is about each and every one of us. The film won the Best Director prize in the Un Certain Regard section of Cannes. It's a grotesque, brutal faux-documentary style film about both sides and the horrors of war. Featuring an authentic cast. Looks like an intense watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Sergey Loznitsa's Donbass, direct from FM's YouTube:

In the Donbass, a region of Eastern Ukraine, a hybrid war takes place, involving an open armed conflict alongside killings and robberies on a mass scale perpetrated by separatist gangs. In the Donbass, war is called peace, propaganda is uttered as truth and hatred is declared to be love. Life suffused with fear and suspicion; what is real and what is fake news? Donbass, also known as Донбас in Ukranian, is both written and directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergey Loznitsa, director of the feature films My Joy, In the Fog, A Gentle Creature, and Donbass previously. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, and also played at the Toronto, Reyjkavik, and Busan Film Festivals. FM will release Loznitsa's Donbass in "virtual cinemas" on Film Movement Plus starting late in 2020. For more info, visit Film Movement's site.